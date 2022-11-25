Version 1.3: The Dry Trail now released

The first major content update, the Dry Trail, is fresh out of the oven! This update has a whole slew of shiny new content to check out, including the eponymous Dry Trail. Until now, there's only been a single 'type' of mountain trail that players could go visit. The long term plan for the game is to include four different types of mountains (one for each of the farming elements), where each mountain will have its own proc gen flavor, puzzles, encounters, and tileset. This update includes the first of those trails, the Dry Trail. The festive fall colors will pair well with sweaters, comfy blankets, cups of tea, and the Thanksgiving leftevers.

Here's the full list of new additions:

New sound effects and sound design by Paige Wynn.

The player has a 1 in 4 chance to visit the Dry Trail whenever they visit the mountain. It is guaranteed to occur once before the player reaches the summit.

The Dry Trail will always have the Hide and Seek trial, the Fox Chase trial, and the new Two Phase Maze trial. This new trial has players navigate a two-level maze.

The Dry Trail has a "Choice of Flowers" encounter. The player may come across a pair of dried and withered flowers on the trail. One is a withered time flower, and the other a withered moonlight flower. The player may choose to water one and gain its benefits, but the other flower will wither away shortly after.

Added Challenge Modes that can be played once the player reaches the summit. The old "Hard Mode" has been rebranded as "Daily Wither", and two new modes have been added: "No Village Bonuses" and "Bomb Rocks Everywhere".

There will be three new Steam achievements for beating a Challenge, although those achievements aren't up yet.

All mountain trails now have shortcut tunnels that can provide quick access to other parts of the trail. The tunnels are guaranteed not to have any rocks or trees blocking the passageway. Each end of the tunnel is blocked by a fence, and I'm leaving it up to you to figure out how to get past those 🙂

All mountain trails now have squirrels milling about, looking for places to bury their seeds for the winter.

The player now has a smaller Moonlight Lantern radius when they are a sheep.

Fixed a crash caused by improper initial conditions for the River Dam puzzle.

If the player attempts to build / till / plant on a farm tile that will be covered by mist overnight, the action highlight square shades to red and a warning pops up at the bottom of the screen.

Improved the Fox Chase trial so the rock layout is randomized.

Added a second level of difficulty for the Dry Trail trials. If the player reaches the Dry Trail on trail level 2 or higher, the puzzles will be a little more difficult.

Fixed a bug with the Steam Deck that prevents player input from being read correctly.

Bushes now have a 10% chance to drop a potion herb instead of berries / twigs / seeds.

Fixed a bug where players using controllers or the Steam Deck couldn't interact with sliders in the Options or Settings menu. They can be interacted with, although it's a bit janky.

Included a new Controller Scroll Speed slider in the Options menu for players using controllers

Updated art for Oncewas

The Oncewas screen now allows players to return to the main menu directly.

There's a file included for players who want to use Azerty Controls. The Steam Page will shortly have directions for how to use this file.

Earl Grey Potions perk now displays the amount of energy gained when a potion is used.

Not all perks reloaded properly when loading a saved game. (Whoops.) Fixed.

Herb boxes now have an increasing wood cost per purchase. The Herbmonger perk no longer applies to garden boxes.

The Merry Apiary perk now makes players immune to bees.

The Damp and Dry seed income perks are now always unlocked. They felt kinda boring as an 'unlock' reward, so better to just make them always available. Hat tip to Chris for convincing me of this.

The Yeast Whisperer perk bonus has been increased from +50% to +150%.

Fixed a bug where chameleon plants didn't work next to vampire plants.

Happy farming and happy trails!