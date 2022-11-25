Twin Edge + Polyfury Collab Competition

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey! I've teamed up with my good friend Wayfarer Games to host a small competition with prizes! 😁

Both of our games are very circular in nature so it was just a matter of time we did something together.

Get the highest score on BOTH the Polyfury leaderboard and Twin Edge in the free demo!

The highest combined score on the free demos for Polyfury and Twin Edge will win:

🎮 Game keys for both Polyfury and Twin Edge 🎮

🎮 Polyfury beta access 🎮

🚀 1 month Discord Nitro 🚀

🍕 A pizza 🍕 (https://wayfarer-games.com/pizzaterms)

The runner up will win:

🎮 Polyfury beta access 🎮

🚀 1 month Discord Nitro 🚀

To enter, you MUST provide a screenshot of the results screen for both Polyfury and Twin Edge and upload it to #competition-entries on the Twin Edge Discord.

IMPORTANT! The only scores that count are from the Pentagon boss in Polyfury and from the Helblinde - Solace of Oblivion song in Twin Edge.

Final score is calculated by simple addition - your Polyfury score plus your Twin Edge score is your final score.

The competition ends Monday, 28th of November, 17:00 CEST!

The free demo for Polyfury is available on Steam and Xbox

The free demo for Twin Edge is available on Steam

(If you don't want to download the demo if you already have the full game, I've added a Competition Demo branch which you can change to in Right Click Twin Edge -> Properties -> Betas -> "Select the beta..." -> competitiondemo)

