Share · View all patches · Build 10018435 · Last edited 25 November 2022 – 19:09:23 UTC by Wendy

What's in this update?

-Fixed (hopefully all) typos

-Rebalanced Javelin, Spear, Silver Fang, and Hand Axe weapons

Fun Facts about Walk with the Living II:

-A single playthrough will consist of 11 chapters, same as the first game

-There are 2 main endings with different chapters, but each ending features a variety of possible character epilogues

-Typical playtime is comparable to the first game

Thanks for your support,

CB