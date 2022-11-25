Facelifts, functionality and finesse!

The game has been updated with a new content and gameplay update introducing two new drivers to unlock. Steering has also been further tweaked to be less twitchy and more predictable, collisions between vehicles have been improved to eliminate cases where vehicles could pass through each other, and the gooper and rocket items have been improved with some new abilities for more strategy on the race track.

Introducing Josephine!

Who is this pink haired girl in a... space suit? Likes space cats? Huh!?

Josephine is not available by default and must be unlocked.

To play as Josephine you must:

Win gold in the Piston Cup in the Three Star grand prix difficulty or higher.

[table noborder=1]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td] [/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Introducing Tjörn!

The race just got a whole lot fishier with salty sea-bear Tjörn!

Tjörn is not available by default and must be unlocked.

To play as Tjörn you must:

Win gold in the Flywheel Cup in the Two Star grand prix difficulty or higher.

[table noborder=1]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td] [/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Goop and Rocket versatilty

Both the rockets and the goop items have been upgraded with some new functionality and versatility.

Rockets

Rockets can now be fired defensively by pressing down+use on a gamepad or C (default) on a keyboard! When fired defensively the rocket will try to intercept any incoming rockets currently locked onto your vehicle. If no target is found it will crash into the ground. Upon impact a rockets will now also explosively affect things around it in addition to just its primary target.

If fired offensively while in first place rockets will now travel along the ground in a straight line instead of firing into the ground as they did before.

Goop

Goop can now be charged before launching. By pressing and holding down the item button the goop ball will swell and become super-heated. While super-heated the goop will attract any nearby rockets (regardless of their targets!). This is primarliy meant as a defensive ability, but can also be used offensively since any rocket(s) attracted to the goop as it launches will continue to pursue the goop and impact on anything hit.

[table noborder=1]

[tr]

[td]Goop ball charging[/td]

[td]Goop vs, Rocket[/td]

[td]Rocket vs. Rocket[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td] [/td]

[td] [/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Driver portrait makeovers

To celebrate the arrival of the two new fresh faces Josephine and Tjörn to the Super Gosu Cars crew some of the other drivers got together and decided to freshen themselves up as well! Just look at them! It's like they're all grown up now! As a developer it almost brings a tear to my eye...

[table noborder=1]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Patch notes 2022-11-25

General gameplay

Regular steering should now appear less twitchy and more predictable.

Computer opponents have had their trigger happiness toned down slightly.

Slightly increased vehicle top speeds in One Star, Two Star, Three Star and Four Star tier races.

Vehicles

Collision physics between vehicles has been improved to eliminate clipping through other vehicles and to reduce loss of control after a particularly brutal collision.

Collision hitboxes for all vehicles have been further adjusted for smoother gameplay and less terrain/obstacle snag.

Heavier vehicles such as City Bus, Mr. Threads and Big Heave should be less impacted when colliding with other, non-heavy, vehicles.

Added a nice spark effect when vehicles collide.

Improved physics and animations when tumbling/spinning after being struck by an item.

Mr. Threads has had its behaviour adjusted after being found to be wildly out of control after the previous update.

Minor visual adjustments to Classic Estate, Funkswaggon, Tennis Cabriolet and Big Heave.

Tracks

Late Autumn: Widened the curve after the lake segment. Added logpiles in the northern parts of the track to better indicate track boundaries.

Seagull Tropics: Widened the track segment where you land after being launched by the barrel cannon. Adjusted barrier placement.

Volcano Vale: Adjusted item box placements after the big jump so players no longer run the risk of jumping over them at higher speeds. Adjusted the finish line checkpoint trigger so that you no longer miss the finish line if you happen to be driving on the walls on either side of it.

Suburbia: The automatic boosting along the wooden ramp leading up to the highway is now way smoother than before.

Most tracks: Various minor doodad placement and collision/hitbox adjustments.

Items

Rockets: New functionality! Can now be fired defensively by holding down on the control stick/d-pad when fired or by pressing C (default binding) on a keyboard. When fired defensively the rocket will target and try to intercept any incoming rockets currently locked onto your vehicle. If no target is found it will crash into the ground. New functionality! When fired normally and no players are ahead of you in the race the rocket will now travel forward along the ground in a straight line until it hits something and/or is destroyed. New functionality! In addition to inflicting tumble on its primary target a rocket now also creates a tiny area of effect explosion force which affects both player vehicles and applicable doodads on the track.

Sentient Goop Goop now become sentient and start chasing vehicles quicker after hitting the ground. Goop blob slowing effect slightly increased. New functionality! Goop blobs can now be charged prior to launching. By pressing and holding down the item button a blob will increase in size as well as begin to super-heat. Super-heating will attract any and all rockets in the blobs very close vicinity regardless of who the rockets are aimed at. When struck by a rocket the blob is expended and can no longer be launched.



If launched while super-heated any rockets attracted by the blob will continue to pursue the blob. Super-heating does not alter the functionality of the blob in any way other than attracting rockets.

Note: There is currently no visual effect indicating the super-heating (except the swelling), but its there, trust me. Maybe next patch.

Tesla Tower: Each electric blast has had its duration increased from 0.6 s to 1.2 s and is now much more likely to destroy hostile items when timed correctly.

Minor bug fixes

Resolved an issue where equipped items would sometimes be launched when unpausing the game after a camera change had been performed during a race.

Patrol 80 was erroneously set to unlock by finishing first in the Crankshaft Cup in a Four Tier Grand Prix. It is now correctly set to unlock by finishing first in the Crankshaft Cup in a Three Star GP.

Major bug fixes

Resolved an issue where a human controlled vehicle would sometimes still be controllable after the race was over if having crossed the finish line while using the Propelling Propeller.

Resolved a bug where Cups and Speed Tiers would not unlock corrently despite having their unlock requirements met.

Miscellaneous

Lots of minor bugfixes, adjustments, improvements, etc all over the place.

Technical

Unity version upgraded from the final 2019 LTS version to the latest 2021 LTS version.

Possible solution to the xinput controller limit is in place but is unverified simply because I don't have enough controllers to test it. Which is also why the limitation slipped me by in the first place. If any of you out there is in a position to successfully test the game with 5 or more xinput controllers please let me know. And if it does not work please let me know too :)

Keep in mind that the game is still in development and bugs and other oddities may be present.

If you encounter anything you don't like (or do like) please let me know!

Steam: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1912560/discussions/

Discord: https://discord.gg/hHKGxM6WDf

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CodebornGames

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@CodebornGames

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/codeborn

Enjoy the update and the new content!

Love,

The Developer