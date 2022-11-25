Frozen Flame | Hotfix 0.65.0.6

Greetings, pilgrims!

Currently, we are working on the first update for the game, which you can expect in the first half of December.

Combat

We are continuing to improve the combat system. This hotfix includes the following changes:

Reduced delay between attacks of melee weapons;

Improved hitboxes for all melee weapons;

Damage for axes, swords, and clubs was increased by 100%;

Combo for one-handed sword was made simpler;

Bug fixes

At the same time, we prepared some bug fixes for the current version:

Fixed a crash on older systems when you entered the Map screen;

Now you can turn off gamepad vibration in settings;

MonsterDamageMultiplier setting now works correctly;

We have removed FlameRate variable (it wasn’t working correctly and was breaking gameplay), instead we introduce LevelUpFlameRate, which allows scaling the required amount of flame for a level-up (experimental for now, work well only in Local coop);

Minor improvements;

