Build 10018339 · Last edited 25 November 2022 – 17:59:08 UTC

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey folks!

This BETA adds a new graphical setting called 'High-contrast rendering' - take a look, you might prefer the look of the game with it enabled!

Version 1.4.0 BETA 5:

added new graphical setting - High-contrast rendering:

enabling this will switch to a different light-blending algorithm, one that will make details pop more

it should have no performance difference compared to when disabled

Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!

You can also join the official Discord server!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!