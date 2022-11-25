Hey folks!
This BETA adds a new graphical setting called 'High-contrast rendering' - take a look, you might prefer the look of the game with it enabled!
Version 1.4.0 BETA 5:
- added new graphical setting - High-contrast rendering:
- enabling this will switch to a different light-blending algorithm, one that will make details pop more
- it should have no performance difference compared to when disabled
Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!
