The Bastonnes - Update v0.8

Hello fellas !

New minor update! RealTime mode is out and we are very proud of it 😉

We also update a lot of UI and multiplayer behavior.

Content:

Add - "RealTime" local Mode. Play only one action per turn

UI:

Add - New transition screen with blur

Add - Logo timer pulse

Add - Choose Mode UI

Update - Gold color for all UI elements (Texts, logos, Serie number...)

Update - New drop indicators as card

Update - Glow and shadow on interactive UI elements

Update - Hand card gold elements and new animations

Update - New Pause screen merge with game settings

Update - Languages with game settings

Update - New cursors for each action type (Select, Target and Move)

Update - Help notes

Lobby:

Add - Shortcuts buttons panel

Update - Settings panel animations

Update - Lobby, choose your members by remove instead of add

Global (In-Game):

Update - Play faster than the other to play first

Update - Synchronize dynamites sight flicker

Update - Overlay blur for pause

Update - Dust particles soften

Action Phase (In-Game):

Fix - Exchange anim issue

What's next ?

We are working on new character, juicy features and multiplayer experience.

Feel free to get in touch if want to talk about the game. If you want to get the last news, we have a Discord server and Twitter account.