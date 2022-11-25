The Bastonnes - Update v0.8

Hello fellas !
New minor update! RealTime mode is out and we are very proud of it 😉
We also update a lot of UI and multiplayer behavior.
Content:
- Add - "RealTime" local Mode. Play only one action per turn
UI:
- Add - New transition screen with blur
- Add - Logo timer pulse
- Add - Choose Mode UI
- Update - Gold color for all UI elements (Texts, logos, Serie number...)
- Update - New drop indicators as card
- Update - Glow and shadow on interactive UI elements
- Update - Hand card gold elements and new animations
- Update - New Pause screen merge with game settings
- Update - Languages with game settings
- Update - New cursors for each action type (Select, Target and Move)
- Update - Help notes
Lobby:
- Add - Shortcuts buttons panel
- Update - Settings panel animations
- Update - Lobby, choose your members by remove instead of add
Global (In-Game):
- Update - Play faster than the other to play first
- Update - Synchronize dynamites sight flicker
- Update - Overlay blur for pause
- Update - Dust particles soften
Action Phase (In-Game):
- Fix - Exchange anim issue
What's next ?
We are working on new character, juicy features and multiplayer experience.
Feel free to get in touch if want to talk about the game. If you want to get the last news, we have a Discord server and Twitter account.
Changed files in this update