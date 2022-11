Share · View all patches · Build 10018261 · Last edited 25 November 2022 – 18:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone! Here are some bug fixes:

Improved interaction

Improved information exchange at client and server

Improvement of the synchronization of the platforms on the Medieval map

If you have any other bugs, don't hesitate to report them on the Discord server, they will be quickly fixed

Tree Games Interactive