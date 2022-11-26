Update Note - 11/26

What’s up, folks!

After the Autumn Update, we received many feedback and suggestions about it. We did realize that there are some deficiencies in the design of [Spiritual Assault]. We will adjust is as soon as possible, and it may takes some time. If you have more ideas or suggestions on our new content, please feel free to leave your comments. We will carefully consider every suggestion and make adjustments in further updates.

According to the feedback on the combat progression, difficulty, and revive problems in Spiritual Assault, we urgently adjusted the following content:

1.Combat Progression in [Spiritual Assault]

Adjusted the spawn time of Craftsman and Peddler.

When Craftsman and Peddler are spawned, all monsters will be removed and will not spawn for the next 30 seconds.

2.Difficulty Adjustment in [Spiritual Assault]

Reduced the enemy HP increase based on number of players in multiplayer.

Reduced the frequency of life-steal attack of [Elite Monk] and the life-steal efficiency in multi-play

Breaking the chaser orb of [Elite Monk] will drop a few ammo supplies and Secondary Skill uses.

Reduced the HP of [Pyro Lantern Spirit] and [Exploding Lantern Spirit].

3.Interaction Optimization in Multiplayer

In [Mid Fjord], players are now immune to All DMG and negative effects, and deals no DMG to enemies while selecting level up reward with reward selection panel (C).

4.Revive Optimization

New Spiritual Jade

1)Combat Medic [13]: -60% Revive Time when reviving teammates, and +30% time until death when knocked down.

2)Total Reborn [11]: Essence Revive or Peddler Revive removes all stacks of [Down Penalty].

1)Combat Medic [13]: -60% Revive Time when reviving teammates, and +30% time until death when knocked down. 2)Total Reborn [11]: Essence Revive or Peddler Revive removes all stacks of [Down Penalty]. Spirit Jade Effect Adjustments

1)Revitalization

Shape: [12] → [11]

Old: Remove 1 stack of [Down Penalty] every time you revive a teammate.

New: Remove 1 stack of [Down Penalty] every time you revive a teammate. Remove 2 stacks of [Down Penalty] every time you revive a teammate at the Peddler.

2)Benevolence

Shape: [23] → [15]

Old: You won't be knocked while reviving a teammate in multiplayer, during which your HP will at least have 1.

New: Immune to all DMG while reviving teammates.

1)Revitalization Shape: [12] → [11] Old: Remove 1 stack of [Down Penalty] every time you revive a teammate. New: Remove 1 stack of [Down Penalty] every time you revive a teammate. Remove 2 stacks of [Down Penalty] every time you revive a teammate at the Peddler. 2)Benevolence Shape: [23] → [15] Old: You won't be knocked while reviving a teammate in multiplayer, during which your HP will at least have 1. New: Immune to all DMG while reviving teammates. General Adjustments

1)The minimal time until death when knocked down is now 6 seconds in Spiritual Assault.

2)In Spiritual Assault, the revive limit at the Peddler is removed. But the cost will increase as the revive times increases.

5.Bug Fix

Fixed an issue that under certain circumstances, the cursor will show up and cannot disappear.

Fixed an issue that under certain circumstances, the option panel cannot be closed.

Fixed an issue that under certain circumstances, the Essence cannot be picked up after defeating [Gluttony].

Fixed an issue that some of objects in [Chaos Realm] cannot display properly.

Fixed an issue that acquire [Wombo Combo] while casting [Essence Chain] causes the damage error of [Essence Chain].

Fixed an issue that the limit of [Tao’s] Spiritual Ascension [Swordsmanship] is improper.

Fixed an issue that the Spiritual Link [Smoke Confinement] does not work properly.

Fixed an issue that team leader cannot edit Spirit Concentrator while match-making.

We will keep adjusting the combat progression and difficulty of [Spiritual Assault] and enrich its game play in the future. If you have any other suggestions, feel free to leave your comments. Thank you for your support!

---Gunfire Studio