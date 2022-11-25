Update 0.6.15 is available!

In this update, we did a lot of work on optimizing the project, and here is the list of changes:

Added sounds to the buttons when hovering and clicking, and also added a volume setting for interface sounds;

Completely changed the music playlist and expanded it to 18-20 tracks;

Worked on the sounds of the environment, now the sounds of the environment fade out in the room;

Worked on the sounds of a shot from a pistol and an explosion of a bomb and a mine. With the distance from the players, their timbre will change, and walls and obstacles will contribute to the attenuation of sounds. Now it will be a little easier to navigate;

Added the effect of the appearance of players (props and hunters);

Increased network bandwidth to get rid of lags (but requires observation and feedback from the players);

Optimization has been carried out due to which the size of the game has decreased by a third, as a result of which the amount of occupied RAM and video memory will significantly decrease;

Light cosmetic changes have been made on almost all maps;

The "Warship" map has been slightly redesigned and now looks nicer;

The game code has been optimized, due to which the number of requests has been reduced.

Fixes in the player's interface;

Added a few bugs (but honestly);

The next update will be timed to coincide with the New Year holidays!

We still encourage players to keep feedback from the developers (us). We strive to make the game better! If you find a bug in the game or on the map, or you experience lags, please let us know! We will try to find a solution to the problem as soon as possible and release a small update.