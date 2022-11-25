Patch 1.4 - The QOL update

Hello!
Back with a new patch I have chosen to dub the "Quality of Life" update - introducing small changes like idle animations, moonlight, Ashyr looking at nearby characters and all sorts of minor stuff. Additionally, this update includes various bug fixes and minor tweaks to the game that have piled up since the last update. There are too many to put in a coherent list, but there have been a lot of improvements in countless parts of the game. I have certainly missed lots of stuff, but nonetheless - here's the patchlist!
NEW
- Idle animations
- Cold breath in cold areas
- Ashyr will look at nearby NPCs and vice versa
- Ashyr will look at nearby Iffrey & butterflies
- Moonlight
- Added thunder & lightning to the rain on Skjeller
- Added a completion percentage to save slots
- Changed the display for the radial menu and added an option to return to the old style
TWEAKS
- Tweaked decoration in places such as Svaldagr's highest peak
- Tweaked some color grading
- Updated collectibles overview
- Update the interaction text background
- Various optimizations
- Added overhanging ivy where appropriate
- Your carrying arm will be corrected when carrying things - your arm will no longer go through walls.
- You can also no longer drop carryable items through walls.
- Tweaked the color filtering
- Strong colored lighting is now overlayed over the sepia shader in the Restless Manor
- Telekinesis cube in Dinheim have custom visuals
- Much more!
FIXES
- Fixed navigation mesh-related framerate drops, in places like Svaldagr and Dinheim
- Pressing shift before moving also triggers sprinting
- Fixed one of the books on Dendron displaying the wrong text
- Scrolling to adjust telekinesis distance will no longer make you cycle through Runic Abilities right after telekinesis ends.
- Many, many bugs were squashed!
