Patch 1.4 - The QOL update

Hello!

Back with a new patch I have chosen to dub the "Quality of Life" update - introducing small changes like idle animations, moonlight, Ashyr looking at nearby characters and all sorts of minor stuff. Additionally, this update includes various bug fixes and minor tweaks to the game that have piled up since the last update. There are too many to put in a coherent list, but there have been a lot of improvements in countless parts of the game. I have certainly missed lots of stuff, but nonetheless - here's the patchlist!

NEW

Idle animations

Cold breath in cold areas

Ashyr will look at nearby NPCs and vice versa

Ashyr will look at nearby Iffrey & butterflies

Moonlight

Added thunder & lightning to the rain on Skjeller

Added a completion percentage to save slots

Changed the display for the radial menu and added an option to return to the old style

TWEAKS

Tweaked decoration in places such as Svaldagr's highest peak

Tweaked some color grading

Updated collectibles overview

Update the interaction text background

Various optimizations

Added overhanging ivy where appropriate

Your carrying arm will be corrected when carrying things - your arm will no longer go through walls.

You can also no longer drop carryable items through walls.

Tweaked the color filtering

Strong colored lighting is now overlayed over the sepia shader in the Restless Manor

Telekinesis cube in Dinheim have custom visuals

Much more!

FIXES