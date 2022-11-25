The Riftbreaker Experimental Update

Hello Riftbreakers!

We have just published a patch to the experimental branch of the game that addresses some of the most common issues reported by the community. Thank you for the reports and apologies for all the issues you have experienced. If you have run into any of the following problems, you can try downloading the experimental version and seeing if the issue has been fixed.

Since we haven’t fully finished testing this update yet. We strongly recommend you to back up your save files before moving onto the experimental branch.

How to join the experimental branch:

create a backup copy of your save folder (Documents/The Riftbreaker)

disable Steam Cloud save backup

go to your Steam Library

right-click on The Riftbreaker

select 'Properties,’ then 'Betas,’ and use the following password: IknowWhatImDoing

After that, you will be able to choose 'experimental' from the drop-down menu. Download the update, play the game and let us know if you encounter any issues. We also have a channel on our Discord: #rb-experimental-feedback - we highly encourage you to join in and share your feedback.

Changes

Metallic Valley Survival final wave tweaked - shorter delay before the ending waves, added flurian boss(es.)

Operational radius display added to magnetic stabilizers.

Added many new building 'working' state sounds and bioanomaly idle sounds. Feedback welcome!

Mini-Miner and Sentry guns item category changed from 'defensive' to 'consumable'.

Added effets for buildings being turned on and off.

Mod Management Screen - added `Toggle All Mods' button.

More performance options are displayed in the benchmark summary screen.

Fixes