Hello Riftbreakers!
We have just published a patch to the experimental branch of the game that addresses some of the most common issues reported by the community. Thank you for the reports and apologies for all the issues you have experienced. If you have run into any of the following problems, you can try downloading the experimental version and seeing if the issue has been fixed.
Since we haven’t fully finished testing this update yet. We strongly recommend you to back up your save files before moving onto the experimental branch.
How to join the experimental branch:
- create a backup copy of your save folder (Documents/The Riftbreaker)
- disable Steam Cloud save backup
- go to your Steam Library
- right-click on The Riftbreaker
- select 'Properties,’ then 'Betas,’ and use the following password: IknowWhatImDoing
After that, you will be able to choose 'experimental' from the drop-down menu. Download the update, play the game and let us know if you encounter any issues. We also have a channel on our Discord: #rb-experimental-feedback - we highly encourage you to join in and share your feedback.
The Riftbreaker Experimental Update, November 25th, 2022. EXE: 621, DATA: 249. Changelog:
Changes
- Metallic Valley Survival final wave tweaked - shorter delay before the ending waves, added flurian boss(es.)
- Operational radius display added to magnetic stabilizers.
- Added many new building 'working' state sounds and bioanomaly idle sounds. Feedback welcome!
- Mini-Miner and Sentry guns item category changed from 'defensive' to 'consumable'.
- Added effets for buildings being turned on and off.
- Mod Management Screen - added `Toggle All Mods' button.
- More performance options are displayed in the benchmark summary screen.
Fixes
- Fixed the collision size in Nuclear Power Plant.
- Fixed an issue that caused single wall pieces to always rotate one way when not connected to any other wall pieces.
- Fixed a crash on loading that occurred if the save was created during a building upgrade process.
- Fixed a crash in BurstWeaponSystem.
- Fixed an issue that caused pipes to connect to walls.
- Fixed a crash in DestructionLevelSystem.
- Debug: fixed debug_recreate_buildings command to give back proper resources, not duplicate saplings, set back mods, saplings and resources in decompressors.
- Fixed a crash in Crafting Screen if resource doesn't exist in basket.
- Fixed a crash on loading if an item blueprint doesn't exist.
- Display a different controler shortcut if the current controller shortcuts don't exist.
- Fixed unlocking research on additional trees when loading old saves.
- Typing in the developer console now takes priority over game controls.
- Hardened the game logic safety around a potential campaign flow bug that could prevent the game from progressing past building the alien research laboratory. Thanks, Typhon!
- Fixed a crash if a save name was corrupted.
- Fixed a crash that occurred if a player tried to launch a new version of the game and had deprecated FidelityFX CAS or VRS options enabled.
- Fixed a crash in the camera system when getting back to maps where you died previously.
Changed depots in beta_dev branch