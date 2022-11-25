 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

PUTRID SHOT ULTRA update for 25 November 2022

Patch 1.4, added a couple speedrun-related options!

Share · View all patches · Build 10017966 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all,
A couple speedrunners reached out to me and requested some speedrun-friendly features, so I've added the following to the Game Options menu:

  • "Show Speedrun Clock" - This shows a speedrun clock to help you time your runs better. The clock pauses in between levels, during load times, and during rewards screens.
  • "Auto skip cutscenes" - this automatically skips cutscenes without you needing to hit "skip scene".

You can find these options in "options -> Game options".

With this update, speedrunning the game is a little easier.
Thanks for listening, as always feel free to post a steam forum thread if you run into any issues.

Abhi Sundu

Changed files in this update

Depot 2053361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link