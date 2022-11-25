Patch 1.4, added a couple speedrun-related options!

Hi all,

A couple speedrunners reached out to me and requested some speedrun-friendly features, so I've added the following to the Game Options menu:

"Show Speedrun Clock" - This shows a speedrun clock to help you time your runs better. The clock pauses in between levels, during load times, and during rewards screens.

"Auto skip cutscenes" - this automatically skips cutscenes without you needing to hit "skip scene".

You can find these options in "options -> Game options".

With this update, speedrunning the game is a little easier.

Thanks for listening, as always feel free to post a steam forum thread if you run into any issues.

Abhi Sundu