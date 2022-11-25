CityWorkerSimulator Update 1.2.5

Share · View all patches · Build 10017930 · Last edited 25 November 2022 – 17:09:34 UTC by Wendy

1.2.5:

-Increase the length of instructions at the beginning of the game

-Increase thirst value by 1 point in addition to the beef denomination in the restaurant

-New cookies in the convenience store

-The convenience store has added portable water bottles, which can greatly slow down thirst after purchase

-Grey down jacket newly added in clothing store

-New black jeans in clothing stores

-3 new colors of shoes in clothing stores

-Tips for new prices in clothing stores

-New NPC original painting in auto mall

-Price description of all items changed from $to yuan

-Remove the in-game fallback function

This update adds a portable water bottle in the convenience store, which can solve the problem that players need to replenish water frequently.

Old version convenience store:

New version of convenience store:

In addition, with the arrival of winter, a new down jacket and a new pair of trousers have arrived in the clothing store. There are also 3 pairs of shoes in different colors.

Old clothes store:

New clothing store:

The next major version will be a complete rework of the work content, and progress has been made so far. Coming soon!