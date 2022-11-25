CityWorkerSimulator Update 1.2.5

1.2.5:
-Increase the length of instructions at the beginning of the game
-Increase thirst value by 1 point in addition to the beef denomination in the restaurant
-New cookies in the convenience store
-The convenience store has added portable water bottles, which can greatly slow down thirst after purchase
-Grey down jacket newly added in clothing store
-New black jeans in clothing stores
-3 new colors of shoes in clothing stores
-Tips for new prices in clothing stores
-New NPC original painting in auto mall
-Price description of all items changed from $to yuan
-Remove the in-game fallback function
This update adds a portable water bottle in the convenience store, which can solve the problem that players need to replenish water frequently.
Old version convenience store:
New version of convenience store:
In addition, with the arrival of winter, a new down jacket and a new pair of trousers have arrived in the clothing store. There are also 3 pairs of shoes in different colors.
Old clothes store:
New clothing store:
The next major version will be a complete rework of the work content, and progress has been made so far. Coming soon!
Changed files in this update