New Build!

New Scene

Welcome back to another Iragon changelog. This week we have a new cutscene for you. Upon entering New Solis Lexi, Darick and Brianna are shocked at what they find. This creates some tension between Lexi and Brianna and things get heated up. You can see for yourself in the Experimental Hall in the Lexi New Solis Scene in both TP and VR. Please have a look and tell us what you think.

Inventory

We’ve also completely redone the inventory screen in the game. It now features a 3D weapon model and a more detailed display of your weapon's attributes.

Spell Iteration

Lastly, the spell system has gone through another iteration. The Lightning AOE, Ice AOE, Ice Projectile, Lightning Projectile, and Fire Projectile spells have all had changes done to them, big and small. They are testable through the New Spell System portal in the Experimental Hall.

What would you like us to improve?

This is an easy one. Let us know about anything that you'd like us to improve in the game. It can be anything that you're not totally happy with.