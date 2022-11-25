 Skip to content

Roboplant update for 25 November 2022

Release 0.6.8 Preview Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 10017907 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone,

this is a tricky release, but hopefully it's going to be fine!

We had to replace part of the navigation system since it was reaching its limitations. The new system should allow the workers to be able start moving faster and react better to encounters. We had to put a limitation on the amount of workers you can have in your factory, for now it has to be 60. But don't worry, you will be able to fire them and hire more trained ones. This limitation is technical and sadly cannot be overcomed easily. So please be patient!

Here what changed:

  • Added full localization of the new strings
  • Added counter for workers amount
  • Updated the workers navigation system to make the react better to the environment
  • Fixed producers sometimes getting stuck when loading a game
  • Fixed workers sometimes getting stuck when loading a game

Thanks again for all your help!!!
See you soon

Changed depots in preview branch

View more data in app history for build 10017907
Depot 1613471
