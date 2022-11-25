80th anniversary of the “Normandie — Niemen” regiment

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

On November 25th, 1942, an agreement was signed between the USSR and France concerning forming a French aviation squadron on the eastern front. It was named “Normandie” after the French province whose coat of arms — a red shield with two golden lions — became the basis for the squadron’s insignia.

The squadron participated in the Battle of Kursk, Operation Bagration and the East Prussia offensive. For valor in the battle of the Niemen river the unit that by that time had grown to be a regiment was named “Normandie — Niemen”, and its members were given the highest Soviet honors.

The regiment is still a part of the French Air Forces under the name Régiment de chasse RC 2/30 Normandie-Niemen. In War Thunder the aircraft that the aces from this regiment used have unique historic “Normandie — Niemen” camouflages that you can unlock by shooting down the enemy in the specific Yak fighters!

> From November 25th (11:00 GMT) until November 28th (07:00 GMT)

Play 3 battles using a Soviet or French aircraft (rank III or higher, with an activity of not less than 70%) to receive the “Normandie — Niemen: 80 years” decal.

Complete the task in random battles, except for Enduring Confrontation missions and [Assault] mode. Track your progress in the hangar by clicking Nickname → Achievements → Holidays → Normandie — Niemen: 80 years.

Yak-9 in "White 11" camouflage. One of many “Normandie — Niemen” camouflages available in game for various Yak fighters.