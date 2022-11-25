Patch 1.2.9 has arrived!

The rabbit hole we dove into this week concerns gameplay and decorative patterns for major sites. The Raaf Temples and the ‘haunted’ encounter spearheaded these developments and you’ll find they have improved considerably.

Unfortunately, the hole turned out to be quite deep, this left little time to fix bugs. There should be more room for that again next week. We also plan to improve more major sites and encounters and a similar vein. Over time this should improve the quality of the level generation and gameplay overall.

Finally, the two features introduced to reduce ‘loading’ times are no longer experimental. ‘Keep local files in memory’ is now switch on by default, while ‘generate in background’ is switched off.

New Features

New status effects: Uneasy and Foreboding.

Improvements to the Ancestral Spirit encounter.

Improvements to the Raaf Temple template.

Improves a number of existing decorative patterns.

Adds a number of decorative patterns.

Improves the way the level generator recognizes and handles ‘key points’.

The feature to keep local levels in memory is no longer experimental, and it is switched on by default.

The feature to generate levels in the background is no longer experimental, but it is switched off by default.

Gameplay changes