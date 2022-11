Share · View all patches · Build 10017583 · Last edited 25 November 2022 – 15:52:09 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Birders!

The hotfix for the latest update is now available for download!

Below you can see the patch notes:

Fixed disappearing bird feeder when starting a new game

Fixed cards missing in the tray after drawing

Fixed issue on leaving the game while using birds with power “All players draw 1 card from the deck”

And of course, we continue to work on further fixes!