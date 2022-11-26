 Skip to content

VZX Player update for 26 November 2022

VZX Player v0.9.4.1 Patch Release

Bug fixes:

  • Some visuals (mainly with particles) wouldn't work on recent AMD drivers.

If this version causes problems for you, you can go back to a number of previous versions.

They are available under Settings -> Betas along with release date.

Changed files in this update

