 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Princess & Conquest update for 25 November 2022

P&C Beta Update: 25.11.22

Share · View all patches · Build 10017459 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This week was a hard one, good thing it's over and that we've made new friends along the way!

These 2 new trainers will open up "Gun" weapons to your Progeny too and change the way you use Love and Lust separately!
Finally, there are also new animations for Human NPCs! To no longer be victims of endless loops of bum sex! Now it's bum sex and MATING PRESS.

Size: 784.6 MBs

Additions and Changes:

:swirlies: Moth Princess (Fairy Form) NSFW animation #1 added!
:swirlies: Human NPCs NSFW Animation #2 added
:swirlies: Skill trainer added: QP
:swirlies: Skill trainer added: Mira
:swirlies: New Skills added: Tainted Love, Sharpshooter
:swirlies: Added new weapon: FroGun
:swirlies: Added new weapon: Holsteur
:swirlies: Optimizations around Kobold Mines
:swirlies: The pre-Title message now asks to "Press Any Button" and reacts accordingly

Fixes:

:swirlies: Fixed some unavailable starting Armor on Princesses
:swirlies: Fixed issues while choosing the kobolds' Dowry while using a gamepad

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 10017459
Princess & Conquest Content Depot 1083881
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link