P&C Beta Update: 25.11.22

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This week was a hard one, good thing it's over and that we've made new friends along the way!

These 2 new trainers will open up "Gun" weapons to your Progeny too and change the way you use Love and Lust separately!

Finally, there are also new animations for Human NPCs! To no longer be victims of endless loops of bum sex! Now it's bum sex and MATING PRESS.

Size: 784.6 MBs

Additions and Changes:

:swirlies: Moth Princess (Fairy Form) NSFW animation #1 added!

:swirlies: Human NPCs NSFW Animation #2 added

:swirlies: Skill trainer added: QP

:swirlies: Skill trainer added: Mira

:swirlies: New Skills added: Tainted Love, Sharpshooter

:swirlies: Added new weapon: FroGun

:swirlies: Added new weapon: Holsteur

:swirlies: Optimizations around Kobold Mines

:swirlies: The pre-Title message now asks to "Press Any Button" and reacts accordingly

Fixes:

:swirlies: Fixed some unavailable starting Armor on Princesses

:swirlies: Fixed issues while choosing the kobolds' Dowry while using a gamepad