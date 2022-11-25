 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crossout update for 25 November 2022

[Video] Crossout Show: Unexpected Turn

Share · View all patches · Build 10017397 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Riders of the Apocalypse! We welcome you to our weekly Show, made so that you - the Waste’s best mechanics and riders, can earn some Gold! New episodes every Friday! Anyone willing to submit a video, must send a letter to CrossoutShow@Gaijin.team containing the link to your video, your in-game nickname and the email address registered with your game account, so we can send you the Prize… should your video win!
When you leave a comment competing for the best comment of the week, don’t forget to include your account name, with all the right capital and lowercase letters, so that we can find you...and give you your well-earned Gold!

In this episode:

For more information on Crossout, follow these channels:

Changed depots in staging branch

View more data in app history for build 10017397
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link