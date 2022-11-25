TLS 0.64.3 is on Steam!

There's a new public update! More info available here:
https://the-last-sovereign.blogspot.com/2022/11/tls-0643-public-release.html
See previous posts/notes for the details. I hope everyone enjoys it and wish good Thanksgivings or weekends to all!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
There's a new public update! More info available here:
https://the-last-sovereign.blogspot.com/2022/11/tls-0643-public-release.html
See previous posts/notes for the details. I hope everyone enjoys it and wish good Thanksgivings or weekends to all!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update