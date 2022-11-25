 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Last Sovereign update for 25 November 2022

TLS 0.64.3 is on Steam!

Share · View all patches · Build 10017393 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There's a new public update! More info available here:
https://the-last-sovereign.blogspot.com/2022/11/tls-0643-public-release.html

See previous posts/notes for the details. I hope everyone enjoys it and wish good Thanksgivings or weekends to all!

Changed files in this update

The Last Sovereign Content Depot 951831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link