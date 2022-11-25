TLS 0.64.3 is on Steam!

Share · View all patches · Build 10017393 · Last edited 25 November 2022 – 23:09:07 UTC by Wendy

There's a new public update! More info available here:

https://the-last-sovereign.blogspot.com/2022/11/tls-0643-public-release.html

See previous posts/notes for the details. I hope everyone enjoys it and wish good Thanksgivings or weekends to all!