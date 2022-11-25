Major Update coming next month

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

OK, so we've been silent about this project for almost 3 years now, but for a good reason - we've been busy as hell dialing it up to 11.

The changelog? Almost everything, really.

New artstyle, animation (with glorious body physics), vastly improved accessibility, better attacks & equipment, better overall game flow.

More art, more jokes and whatnot.

TBH, it's almost like making a new game. Or maybe without the "almost" part.

Anyhow, the new experience will easily rival Slay the Spire, Darkest Dungeon and Into the Breach - the game is somewhere in the middle of these three.

With hefty dose of match-3 being added - but it's not your grandmother's smartphone mellow match-3, it's stylish and tacticool match-3. If John Romero has introduced this kind of match-3 in his Daikatana (because, let's agree, that's exactly what that has been missing), we'd all become his you know what.

Overall, it's a game for people who like a body part that starts with "B" real big. I'm talking the Brain, obviously.

You can see it being played by me here, but keep in mind that it's a 2 month old and rather buggy build:



We hoped to clean it up for the Steam's Autumn sale (which is why it's up there), but looks like it's more of a Winter Sale for us. Hope to see you there and have fun playing games in the meantime!