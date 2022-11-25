-Fixed a bug where the second pile of coins did not give you the coins.
-Added 2 new tabs when the player clicks into the settings. A info tab with some general info about the game and a detailed explanation about the inflation system and the pile of coins upgrade.
Coin Flipper update for 25 November 2022
Setting update
-Fixed a bug where the second pile of coins did not give you the coins.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update