Coin Flipper update for 25 November 2022

Setting update

-Fixed a bug where the second pile of coins did not give you the coins.
-Added 2 new tabs when the player clicks into the settings. A info tab with some general info about the game and a detailed explanation about the inflation system and the pile of coins upgrade.

