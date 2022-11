Share · View all patches · Build 10017243 · Last edited 25 November 2022 – 15:52:12 UTC by Wendy

Connected all the rooftops so enemies should be able to find the player and won't stuck at places anymore. This also creates some intense plank fights!

Fixed Karambit knife issue that could break Spawner;

Snake Charmer can be put into front and leg holsters;

Added Melee loadout to starting point;

