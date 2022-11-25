Have a Map of Braided Shore On Us

Good afternoon Traveller,

And a happy Friday to you! This is going to be a quickie, because we just wanted to put out a map of Braided Shore for you to do whatever you want with. Save it, use it as a wallpaper, a screensaver or print it or do absolutely nothing - choice is yours!

In a little while we'll all go home for the weekend but you can rest assured that we're working on very cool stuff for Book of Travels. In the meantime, stay magical and may your tea never grow cold.

Best wishes,

Oliver & the team at Might and Delight