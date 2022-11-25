Important: Information on current Grape Shot patch

Captains

Grape shot has been buffed and improved to bring more variability to battles.

Previously

There was no reason to switch to grapeshot during battle unless you wanted to board. If you wanted to destroy the enemy combat power you had to shot cannon balls. Compared to 10-15 grapeshot broadsides to de-crew the enemy through side it took around 5-6 broadsides to destroy structure. As a result grapeshot was used during boarding or before boarding with only intent - to capture.

New grapeshot usage.

Grapeshot damage now depends on cannon damage. Heavier calibers destroy more crew.

Grapeshot works best if planking HP has been reduced to below 15-20% as before

Grapeshot also work if you shoot into areas where crew is located on open decks or shoot through unprotected areas (windows or stern galleries)

One proper broadside into locations of crew will send the enemy ship into crew shock

Crew shock will stop ALL activities on the enemy vessel for 1 minute and lock the rudder due to inability of the crew to operate the ship

and lock the rudder due to inability of the crew to operate the ship This will allow you to remove the determined defender advantage and board the enemy if you shocked the enemy crew in the right moment

Crew cannot be destroyed completely - you kill less and less people per broadside once you get below 40% crew, Thus unlike rigging shock - crew shock can only be applied ONCE until you repair.

Example of usage

If you see one of the enemies close to you with low planking HP but high structure it might be beneficial to switch to grape shot, send enemy to crew shock and board his ship. This will get you an intact ship if you win the boarding. if you have press gang and combat repairs it will also recover some of the crew and will reset your repairs. This could work particularly well if you enemies are not well organized and have weak focus fire.

Such high risk high reward play was not possible before at all. Grape shot was weak. Not anymore.

ps.

Don't forget that if you are already sinking but have boarded the enemy the game gives you the "last chance" which will automatically place you in command of enemy ship if you win the boarding.

We will actively monitor the changes to grape and your feedback and will tweak it further if needed.

Next week we will buff rewards for hunts and S&D missions for PVE and will roll some additional buffs to rare guns.