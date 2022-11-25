 Skip to content

4X4 update for 25 November 2022

11,25 "Practice Mode" to be added & Endless Mode bug fix

Share · View all patches · Build 10017123 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug where obstacles did not overlap or come out in endless mode
A "practice mode" will be added before the end of the fall sale, where you can practice the stage and the pattern you want without dying

Changed files in this update

Depot 2099901
