DD#97 The Grand Library and Another War Crime.

Hi, everyone. Welcome to this week's Developer's Diary.

As mentioned in the last week's DD, I am mostly working on the Grand Library this week. It's likely because this is a library.

As a library, there are librarians, and so far, we have encountered three of them.

They may provide you with information and supplies. One of them is also involved in a new side quest "Preserve Knowledge" which starts in the Book Store located in Liu. More information on this quest can be found on the game's fandom wiki. Whenever knowledge is in danger, people may send books here to be preserved. Unfortunately, the library itself is under attack this time.

All three additional parts of the current floor are now accessible. They are the Identification Department, the Reading Room, and the Teleport Circle. In the Identification Department, you may find a clue about the attacker, some useful magic scrolls, and something interesting. As all the unidentified books will be sent to this department first before they can be understood and categorized before sending to another place within the library. Some books that are not yet identified may contain unspeakable content.

Oh, wait. I'm not talking about any naughty content.

But, this...



You can find one copy of Lovecraft's Unpublished Stories in the Identification Department. Read at your own risk. Let's not spoil its anomalous effects here. But, it may be quite useful to have such power on your side. Our stories continue in the library. But, I don't think we shall spoil that here either.

Meanwhile, the development of adding content to the faith system continues this week.

We get new tenets such as "Freedom of Speech" and "Sleep Is for the Weak."

The cost of adding tenets to current belief is adjusted with a discount to the first tenet of your faith.

The UIs of selecting beliefs and tenets are modified to make them more friendly to mouse users.

But, this is likely not a good week in Ukraine. The Russian army is bombing civilian infrastructures, causing entire cities without electricity and water, Millions of people have to live in the dark without heat in cold weather. Such actions are definitely war crimes against humanity. However, what's more, terrifying is they bombed a maternity ward and killed a two-day-old infant who just arrived in this world without a chance to see the beauty of this world and live a good life. I don't know what kind of monsters would commit such atrocity over and over again. This is one of the hardest things when I maintain my daily Ukraine news broadcast to penetrate the Great Firewall of China. I have to read through all those heartbroken stories. I don't know when such crimes will be punished. But, at least, I shall add something to the game so that maybe we can do something about them virtually. As such, some undead Russian soldiers were added this week.



After all, HIMARS will need some targets in case I add them too in future updates.

This is not Russophobia. This is because we are humans who have the feeling of sympathy, who will mourn for the victims, and who will seek justice.

That's for this week. I hope I will be in a better mood when writing the developer's diary next week.

Today's changelog:

##########Content############

[Furniture]Added a new bookshelf variation. (The random furniture vendors in the Commodity Market of Liu sell it.)

[Effects]Added an animation when a character is under the effect of "fear."

[Item]New item: Lovecraft's Unpublished Stories. (Let's not spoil its unspeakable effects. :D)

[The Grand Library]The Reading Room is now accessible.

[The Grand Library]Added a copy of Lovecraft's Unpublished Stories in the Identification Department.

[The Grand Library]Increased the number of enemies spawned in the library as the library is getting bigger.

[Battle]When a character is too afraid to act because they are under the effect of "fear," the information will display a bit longer.