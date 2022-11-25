Version 0.4.00 update

hello. I am a developer.
- The changes in this 0.4.00 build are as follows.
1. Chapter 4 has been updated.
2. Smelting and crafting costs have been reduced.
3. Stage gold acquisition amount has been increased.
- The next schedule is as follows.
The next update will be a 5 chapter update if there are no issues, and before that there will be no further updates except for hotfixes.
Chapter 5 will be updated around the end of December.
We will share the future schedule through the patch notes as soon as they are confirmed.
- Conclude
If you have any problems or bugs with this patch, please let us know in the comments or leave a message on the forum.
We wish you peace at home, and I hope that all users who play our game have a happy day.
Thank you.
Changed files in this update