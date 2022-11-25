Version 0.4.00 update

hello. I am a developer.

The changes in this 0.4.00 build are as follows.

1. Chapter 4 has been updated.

2. Smelting and crafting costs have been reduced.

3. Stage gold acquisition amount has been increased.

The next schedule is as follows.

The next update will be a 5 chapter update if there are no issues, and before that there will be no further updates except for hotfixes.

Chapter 5 will be updated around the end of December.

We will share the future schedule through the patch notes as soon as they are confirmed.

Conclude

If you have any problems or bugs with this patch, please let us know in the comments or leave a message on the forum.

We wish you peace at home, and I hope that all users who play our game have a happy day.

Thank you.