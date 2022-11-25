 Skip to content

Nemesis: Lockdown update for 25 November 2022

Nemesis: Lockdown v. 1.0.0.2 patch notes

Survivors, do you copy?

This is the first post-release transmission. Some things have been optimized and improved and there's also quite a few bug fixes.

The full patch notes are as follows:

Gameplay:

  • Mini scenario difficulty level optimized
  • Tutorial UI improvements

Performance:

  • Room loading optimizations
  • Game performance optimization
  • Game loading optimization
  • Calculating steps in Event Phase improvements

Visuals:

  • Spawn animations for each intruder implemented
  • Survivor model in the lobby improved

Bugfixes:

  • Changing the panel for multiple room actions for a Janitor's "Maintenance plan" Action and Sentry’s ”Defence Plan” Action
  • Fixed a bug that freezes the game from continuing if the player disconnected during actions "Maintenance plan",” Defence Plan”, and “Choose Next Attack Card”
  • Character limitation in the server name
  • TAB button issue in the tutorial
  • Fixing the panel for a Xenobiolog's "Choose Next Attack Card" Action
  • The audio issue in the tutorial
  • Event Phase freezing
  • Mini Scenario - Closed Doors issues
  • Achievement bugs
  • Interactive Carcase after killing an intruder in an unexplored room
  • Fixed the problem with the falling character in the Cave Entrance
  • Distraction action
  • Computer Action Fix - Put Fire And Drive Away Intruders
  • It was fixed when the game got stuck on one of the players

Other Features:

  • Added a tool for reporting problems with the Event Phase
  • Added a link to the game's Discord channel
  • Other small bugs and improvements

That’s it for today’s transmission. Stay tuned for more as we continue working on the game.

Over and out.

