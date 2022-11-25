Nemesis: Lockdown v. 1.0.0.2 patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10016500 · Last edited 25 November 2022 – 13:19:34 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Survivors, do you copy?

This is the first post-release transmission. Some things have been optimized and improved and there's also quite a few bug fixes.

The full patch notes are as follows:

Gameplay:

Mini scenario difficulty level optimized

Tutorial UI improvements

Performance:

Room loading optimizations

Game performance optimization

Game loading optimization

Calculating steps in Event Phase improvements

Visuals:

Spawn animations for each intruder implemented

Survivor model in the lobby improved

Bugfixes:

Changing the panel for multiple room actions for a Janitor's "Maintenance plan" Action and Sentry’s ”Defence Plan” Action

Fixed a bug that freezes the game from continuing if the player disconnected during actions "Maintenance plan",” Defence Plan”, and “Choose Next Attack Card”

Character limitation in the server name

TAB button issue in the tutorial

Fixing the panel for a Xenobiolog's "Choose Next Attack Card" Action

The audio issue in the tutorial

Event Phase freezing

Mini Scenario - Closed Doors issues

Achievement bugs

Interactive Carcase after killing an intruder in an unexplored room

Fixed the problem with the falling character in the Cave Entrance

Distraction action

Computer Action Fix - Put Fire And Drive Away Intruders

It was fixed when the game got stuck on one of the players

Other Features:

Added a tool for reporting problems with the Event Phase

Added a link to the game's Discord channel

Other small bugs and improvements

That’s it for today’s transmission. Stay tuned for more as we continue working on the game.

Over and out.