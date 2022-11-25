Nemesis: Lockdown v. 1.0.0.2 patch notes

Survivors, do you copy?
This is the first post-release transmission. Some things have been optimized and improved and there's also quite a few bug fixes.
The full patch notes are as follows:
Gameplay:
- Mini scenario difficulty level optimized
- Tutorial UI improvements
Performance:
- Room loading optimizations
- Game performance optimization
- Game loading optimization
- Calculating steps in Event Phase improvements
Visuals:
- Spawn animations for each intruder implemented
- Survivor model in the lobby improved
Bugfixes:
- Changing the panel for multiple room actions for a Janitor's "Maintenance plan" Action and Sentry’s ”Defence Plan” Action
- Fixed a bug that freezes the game from continuing if the player disconnected during actions "Maintenance plan",” Defence Plan”, and “Choose Next Attack Card”
- Character limitation in the server name
- TAB button issue in the tutorial
- Fixing the panel for a Xenobiolog's "Choose Next Attack Card" Action
- The audio issue in the tutorial
- Event Phase freezing
- Mini Scenario - Closed Doors issues
- Achievement bugs
- Interactive Carcase after killing an intruder in an unexplored room
- Fixed the problem with the falling character in the Cave Entrance
- Distraction action
- Computer Action Fix - Put Fire And Drive Away Intruders
- It was fixed when the game got stuck on one of the players
Other Features:
- Added a tool for reporting problems with the Event Phase
- Added a link to the game's Discord channel
- Other small bugs and improvements
That’s it for today’s transmission. Stay tuned for more as we continue working on the game.
Over and out.
Changed depots in interstudio branch