Hello everyone! Here it comes...

THE WEEKLY UPDATE!

This week we bring you a very important addition that will mark future changes in the gameplay of Hack and Slime:

An enemy generator!

Little by little, we will be introducing this generator in the existing Warpmazon plants, it is a "Skeletons" generator that creates enemies on a regular basis, this generator can be destroyed in the same way as an enemy, and the same will happen with the next ones spawners.

Remember that we are on Discord attentive to your suggestions at all times with a specific thread to report errors:

https://discord.com/invite/bullwaresoft

Changelog

The icons of the application for Windows and Linux have been added.

Corid's position has been corrected by entering "The Dungeons 2" from the elevator.

An translation error has been corrected in the missions panel.

A translation error has been corrected on the instructor.

A new enemy has been added: Skeleton Spawner.

All Skeletons teleports have been eliminated in "The Sewers 1".

Pending changes