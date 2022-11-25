Patch for v1.2.8

Hello players, we are releasing a patch (v1.2.8.1)

Optimized shooting system in network code. (The server won't lag if many players are shooting)

Players shuffling on match start in Breach mode is fully randomized.

The "longculling" command is works now. Use this command in server.cfg. (You will see the following room, not a black void.)

The "CTRL+C" copying with text works now.

The items on spawning will be sorted in Breach mode

Added "itemsmoveoncollision" for optimization in game.ini server config. This command gives server to collide with other items and move they

Added missing important command to create new roles: breachrole_SetRoleCategory

Fixed bugs and slightly optimized networking and game.

With great love,

Fusion Creators Studio