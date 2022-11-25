 Skip to content

Dome Keeper update for 25 November 2022

Hot Fix for Caves and Critters issues

Dome Keeper update for 25 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Keepers

yesterday we launched the _Caves & Critters _update, spicing up the underground a bit. Thanks to your reports and feedback, we have a nice hot fix ready now, which also solves some other issues. Thank you for all the support! :)

Changelog v2.1
  • fixed crash when squid picked up bundled resource
  • fixed wave timer not running on reloading game
  • never switching to mouse and keyboard controls, when playing on Steam Deck
  • fixed drone cave turning into a rock tile after reloading the savegame twice
  • fixed squids moving into rock and sometimes getting stuck, when the scanner cave was activated before

And to keep things interesting for those of you who actually these posts, here is a little sneak preview. Don't tell anyone :D

As always should you encounter any bugs or issues while playing, please visit our support desk where someone can assist you https://rawfury.atlassian.net/servicedesk/customer/portal/1

