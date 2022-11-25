Shader Cache issue resolved: multi-byte letters in OS username + NVIDIA GPUs

Share · View all patches · Build 10016191 · Last edited 25 November 2022 – 12:39:28 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The issue regarding the inability to create shader cache when using multi-byte letters for OS username while also using NVIDIA GPUs has been resolved with the latest graphics driver “Release 525 Driver for Windows, Version 526.98.”

If you have been affected by this issue, please try updating the graphics driver in order to resolve this issue.

Please also make sure to re-compile the shader after the update.

The shader can be re-compiled by following steps: