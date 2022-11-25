Shader Cache issue resolved: multi-byte letters in OS username + NVIDIA GPUs

The issue regarding the inability to create shader cache when using multi-byte letters for OS username while also using NVIDIA GPUs has been resolved with the latest graphics driver “Release 525 Driver for Windows, Version 526.98.”
If you have been affected by this issue, please try updating the graphics driver in order to resolve this issue.
Please also make sure to re-compile the shader after the update.
The shader can be re-compiled by following steps:
- Start the game
- Go to “System” menu from title screen
- Go to “Graphics” option, scroll down to “Pre-compiled Shaders” and set it to “ON”
- Restart the game
- The shader compilation will now start
*The ”Pre-compiled shader” option will turned OFF after compilation process completed
