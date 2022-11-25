 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE update for 25 November 2022

Shader Cache issue resolved: multi-byte letters in OS username + NVIDIA GPUs

Share · View all patches · Build 10016191 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The issue regarding the inability to create shader cache when using multi-byte letters for OS username while also using NVIDIA GPUs has been resolved with the latest graphics driver “Release 525 Driver for Windows, Version 526.98.”

If you have been affected by this issue, please try updating the graphics driver in order to resolve this issue.

Please also make sure to re-compile the shader after the update.

The shader can be re-compiled by following steps:

  1. Start the game
  2. Go to “System” menu from title screen
  3. Go to “Graphics” option, scroll down to “Pre-compiled Shaders” and set it to “ON”
  4. Restart the game
  5. The shader compilation will now start
    *The ”Pre-compiled shader” option will turned OFF after compilation process completed

Changed depots in cpkcheck branch

View more data in app history for build 10016191
Depot 1776381
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link