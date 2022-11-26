Early Access Update 4 - Routing

In this update we have improved the route planning on the map, so that now more roads can be used.
Routing:
- Missing bus roads added
- Ferry routes can now be used and thus islands can also be built on
- Barriers (e.g. bollards), which are open for buses, can now be passed
- One-way streets that are open for buses can now be used
- Fixed the bug that routing did not work on a big part of the map
- Streetcar, Tram and Subway routes are now reliably displayed as rail instead of road
- Roads with construction sites are now usable in the game
- Many more special cases are now taken into account
General:
- Added Czech translation and Czech Crowns as currency (Thanks to TheFloxiCz!)
- When buying a bus, the desired number can now be selected, so that several buses can be bought at once
- More colors are now available for lines
- The bus icon setting on the map is now saved
- Fixed another bug that could cause buses to get stuck at the exit and cause a traffic jam
- Fixed another bug that caused buses to get stuck while parking
- Fixed the bug that buses were not displayed on the map or were invisible
- Fixed a bug when saving
- Fixed the bug that not all buses were explorable
- Currency in the paint shop is now displayed correctly
- Fixed other bugs in the building system
- Fixed a bug that the public transport usage did not increase
- Many small bug fixes
The new routing data is already available for Europe. The other continents are already benefiting from the routing update, but more improvements will follow soon.
We are already working on the next major update, which will mainly focus on performance improvements.
Changed files in this update