Early Access Update 4 - Routing

In this update we have improved the route planning on the map, so that now more roads can be used.

Routing:

Missing bus roads added

Ferry routes can now be used and thus islands can also be built on

Barriers (e.g. bollards), which are open for buses, can now be passed

One-way streets that are open for buses can now be used

Fixed the bug that routing did not work on a big part of the map

Streetcar, Tram and Subway routes are now reliably displayed as rail instead of road

Roads with construction sites are now usable in the game

Many more special cases are now taken into account

General:

Added Czech translation and Czech Crowns as currency (Thanks to TheFloxiCz!)

When buying a bus, the desired number can now be selected, so that several buses can be bought at once

More colors are now available for lines

The bus icon setting on the map is now saved

Fixed another bug that could cause buses to get stuck at the exit and cause a traffic jam

Fixed another bug that caused buses to get stuck while parking

Fixed the bug that buses were not displayed on the map or were invisible

Fixed a bug when saving

Fixed the bug that not all buses were explorable

Currency in the paint shop is now displayed correctly

Fixed other bugs in the building system

Fixed a bug that the public transport usage did not increase

Many small bug fixes

The new routing data is already available for Europe. The other continents are already benefiting from the routing update, but more improvements will follow soon.

We are already working on the next major update, which will mainly focus on performance improvements.