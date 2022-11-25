Landing on the Steam Deck!

Hi!

We're happy to announce that you can now play Super Arcade Football on your Steam Deck. Thank you so much for letting us know that this was important to you. Since we started working on the Steam Deck we totally fell in love with this machine. The fact that runs on Linux is a bonus and the general feeling really brings us back to the Amiga days. Besides, we find that the Mod music by Barry Leitch sounds great on the stereo speakers!

We didn't want to use emulation, to make the most of the Steam Deck so, in order to make the game work, we ported our custom engine in C to Linux.

And since this is the first time we release something on Linux, we would appreciate it if you would consider this a beta and we'd be gratefull for your feedback; and do let us know if there's anything that doesn't behave as it should and we'll be happy to fix it.

The OutOfTheBit Team