 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Swords of Legends Online update for 1 December 2022

Costume Offers: Home Sweet Home

Share · View all patches · Build 10015727 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Shenzhou’s immortal heroes aren’t always locked in combat with evil demons or freeing innocents from the clutches of nefarious villains. Sometimes they just need some R&R after all that being awesome! Most of them reside on spectacular islands in the clouds, and when they take the time to recuperate, then only the right attire will do!

If you need to take a break with your heroes – to do some gardening, do up your residence or simply visit some friends – we have some great offers on the following costumes varieties available until 8th December!

Costume Variations

Make yourself at home with these gorgeous costumes for all body types:

  • Scent of Distant Blossom
  • Scent of Drunken Twilight
  • Fragrant Dew
  • Midnight’s Scent

The costumes teach you the Hairpin emote which allows you to lovingly place a hairpin in another player’s hair. (Please note that the other player must agree and the hairpin is not permanent.)

Do you need more choice? Then look out for more costumes your heroes can wear either at home or on their adventures (also for all body types):

  • Magnolia Song
  • Chrysanthemum Song
  • Black Carnation Song
  • Lotus Song

These costumes teach you the Floating Lights emote which causes beautiful lanterns to appear.

Changed files in this update

Swords of Legends Online Content Depot 1418101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link