Costume Offers: Home Sweet Home

Shenzhou’s immortal heroes aren’t always locked in combat with evil demons or freeing innocents from the clutches of nefarious villains. Sometimes they just need some R&R after all that being awesome! Most of them reside on spectacular islands in the clouds, and when they take the time to recuperate, then only the right attire will do!

If you need to take a break with your heroes – to do some gardening, do up your residence or simply visit some friends – we have some great offers on the following costumes varieties available until 8th December!

Costume Variations

Make yourself at home with these gorgeous costumes for all body types:

Scent of Distant Blossom

Scent of Drunken Twilight

Fragrant Dew

Midnight’s Scent

The costumes teach you the Hairpin emote which allows you to lovingly place a hairpin in another player’s hair. (Please note that the other player must agree and the hairpin is not permanent.)

Do you need more choice? Then look out for more costumes your heroes can wear either at home or on their adventures (also for all body types):

Magnolia Song

Chrysanthemum Song

Black Carnation Song

Lotus Song

These costumes teach you the Floating Lights emote which causes beautiful lanterns to appear.