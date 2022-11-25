Holiday Ops 2023: Hosted by Milla and Arnold

Greetings and warm wishes, Commanders!

You knew Holiday Ops 2023 was coming, and with it the sparkling lights, the presents, and, perhaps most importantly, the special mood. We’re excited to announce that this year’s winter holiday event will be extra starry and bright—with two famous keepers of the festive spirit. Arnold Schwarzenegger will be back, and he will be joined by another celebrity known and loved by tankers all around the globe: Milla Jovovich! This dynamic duo will preside over the big celebration in your Garages, making sure that everything goes as it should and that everyone gets lots of rewards!



Holiday Ops 2023 begins December 1. Don’t be late—there’s tons of great new stuff to unwrap!