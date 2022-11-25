Floodland - Hotfix 03

Share · View all patches · Build 10015712 · Last edited 25 November 2022 – 14:19:19 UTC by Wendy

Greetings survivors,

The team is working flat out and this is made much easier by the help from the community an your feedback. We have a larger update planned for late next week but for now we have our 4th hot fix ready:

Performance/stability improvements,

Texture optimizations, to put less load and strain on the graphics card

Game logic optimization, including calculating recreation and displayed resource balance, this also puts less load on the CPU and memory

Construction/deconstruction optimization

Shaders optimization

Tweaks for the level of detail settings of objects

Fixed issues

Important Relations fix! “Contact in Recreation Buildings” could have been much too low than intended (or even negative) due to an error. With the new fix you’ll notice that the more Recreation buildings you have and the more your people mingle there, the better for Relations.

An objective to place a Storage near a Turbine could never be completed in some cases

The objective to gather enough Influence could have shown a wrong value, so the objective wasn’t completed when the player expected.

Transfers through the pier could be blocked in several situations (e.g. deconstruction during transfer)

Some laws could have granted excessive resources (e.g. Protect the Family)

A Pathfinder Camp could have been blocked when someone starved during expedition

Issues with loading the list of save files

VFX for gathered resources could persist too long

Cluttered screen could lead to severe visual corruption

We’ve handled more instances of the game saving corrupted files that couldn’t be loaded later.

This fix made it less likely that new saves will have this error but won’t unstuck all of the old ones. If this happens, please reach out to us and we should be able to help (see the info below)

Tweaks and additions

Excess resources can now be removed from Stock

The Radio Tower now requires story progression to be unlocked, so it’s less likely for someone to be blocked due to unusual order of technology development

It is now possible to disable the FX in Video Settings

Exclusive Fullscreen option has been temporarily removed due to issues with it (we plan to bring it back soon, after more tests)

This relates to build number: 1.0.21120

In response to your feedback, next weeks update will likely include:

More variety on the game start, increasing replayability

Balance tweaks

Sound fx changes (yes, the bell sound as well)

Dozens of small clarity-related tweaks (more/better text information in various places)

Fixed missing and untranslated keys

Other small fixes and tweaks

Remember we also have a "low performance/stability guide" for you:

We'll be constantly optimizing the game in the following updates of which this is the 2nd.

The risk of corrupted saves should be far lower now. Plus autosaves were too frequent in earlier builds. We suggest saving frequently and make backups of the saves from time to time

In fairness, please don't expect miracles - if you have a low-end machine, play at lower resolution and reduce visual effects. Please check the suggested specs below.

Our "Painterly" art style doesn't automatically mean it's "cheaper" performance-wise. There's plenty of detail, lighting and effects that will keep the GPU busy.

The game's complexity also naturally means that the more buildings/people you have, the more power it demands, which is especially visible on fast forward (more calculations in a time frame).

We would also like to remind players of the spec requirements:

MINIMUM (1920x1080, Video Settings 'HIGH'):

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 x64

Processor: Intel(R) Core(TM)

i5-4460 or AMD equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD equivalent, 6 GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 30 GB available space

RECOMMENDED (1920x1080, Video Settings 'HIGH'):

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 x64

Processor: Intel(R) Core(TM)

i7 8700k or AMD equivalent

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD equivalent, 6 GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 30 GB available space



There are multiple ways to contact us for support regarding game issues.

Here they are listed in order of how successful we are at quickly resolving your issue:

Create a ticket using our Discord bot here

Join our server here

and click “open a ticket” from the left hand menu

Email the Developers directly at: support@vilemonarch.com

Our Publishers Support page here

Important: Please be ready to provide the following files to help speed up a solution.

Output logs can be found at: %AppData%..\LocalLow\Vile Monarch\Floodland

Save game files from before and after the bug occurred are found in Documents\Floodland



Here are some known issues you may still encounter which we are already working on a fix for:

Important! On some system configurations the game can freeze/crash. While we’re working on a permanent fix, it’s advised to keep plenty of free storage space (see the SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS) for the system to cache data more efficiently. Also, try lowering down graphics settings if this happens to you.

In rare cases autosave can not work. Try turning it off and on again in the settings.

Framerate still isn’t ideal, it’ll be improved in the coming patches

Turning off shadows in the Settings may make them unable to turn on again, despite clicking the option in the menu. Clicking different shadow options back and forth should fix the problem.

Pathfinder Camp occasionally does not allow the expedition to come back home. This issue is extremely rare but unfortunately can make the game unplayable after that (loading an earlier save state is advised)

Very few bits of text were not translated

Visual issue - fishing boats may sail on the land in some specific cases

In rare scenarios, survivors may choose a shelter that is too far from their workplace. This will result in the in-game 'long way from home' warning messages

Specific antivirus/firewall software may occasionally block access to save data files

In rare cases, when expeditors in Pathfinder Camp die, they might not properly leave the remains

Ferries traveling between Districts can occasionally go through buildings (visual issue)

Not all achievements work as expected



