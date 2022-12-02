Patch Notes - Version 1.3.24.2

Hello drivers,
We are pleased to announce a new update (v 1.3.24.2) for the Steam version of WRC Generations is now available to download on your Steam client.
Below today’s list of fixes, you will also find a non-exhaustive list of the fixes we are currently working on resolving through the next updates.
Patch Notes
Leagues
- Fixed an issue where the timing was set to 00'00" when the player was DNF.
- In Amateur Leagues, players that didn't participate are not displayed anymore.
- Point attribution system as been changed for daily and weekly challenges.
- Allowed users to display the rankings for previous weeks.
- Optimized tooltips.
- Fixed the display of some groups being wrong.
- For Weekly Challenges, Car Setup and Tyre Choice are now taken into account for the whole rally instead of the first special only.
- Added tooltips in Car Setup.
Clubs
- Added saving the car deformation depending on collisions.
- Fixed saving the car deformation after a DNF.
- The car deformation save is now online.
- Fixed an issue occuring when using a custom livery in a realistic rally. The fix implies that it is no longer possible to use custom liveries in this mode.
- For rallies, Car Setup and Tyre Choice are now taken into account for the whole rally instead of the first special only.
- Added tooltips in Car Setup.
Cars & Physics
- Fixed a throttle issue where it was only effective when pressed at near maximum.
- Fixed an issue where it was possible to accelerate even with the clutch engaged when using a peripheral.
- Fixed an issue where the car was going backwards after pressing the throttle briefly.
- Fixed several issues linked to the Car Setup and restrictions depending on the type of car.
- Fixed some car setup modifications being incompatible with semi-auto, virtually changing to manual.
- Fixed an animation problem when using a steering wheel peripheral.
- Optimized using rain tyres on wet roads, they should now give more of an advantage compared to dry tyres.
- Fixed the display of a Licensing Rallye sticker on custom liveries of the Yaris WRC.
Environments
- Fixed the presence of an invisible obstacle in Turkey SSS Marmaris.
- Fixed several collision & respawn problems on multiple stages.
UI
- Fixed an issue when navigating in the camera choice interface.
- Optimised the display of DLC liveries and stickers, by adding DLC icon on content tiles in: Livery Catalog, vitrine-showroom, stickers editing list, stickers catalog.
Audio
- Fixed an issue when choosing the female co-pilot voice in Career and other modes, now the global setting in the Game Settings menu will be used instead.
- Fixed a sound issue on Audi Quattro and Skode Fabia.
- Other minor interface and environment sound fixes.
Other
- Fixed an FFB issue when disconnecting and reconnecting the Fanatec GT DD Pro.
- Added information linked to RT and LT buttons for Logitech Pro wheel.
- Fixed some Nvidia DLSS option interdependencies.
- Fixed crash when changing Thrustmaster API setting.
Changed files in this update