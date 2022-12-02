 Skip to content

WRC Generations - The FIA WRC Official Game update for 2 December 2022

Patch Notes - Version 1.3.24.2

Patch Notes - Version 1.3.24.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello drivers,

We are pleased to announce a new update (v 1.3.24.2) for the Steam version of WRC Generations is now available to download on your Steam client.

Below today’s list of fixes, you will also find a non-exhaustive list of the fixes we are currently working on resolving through the next updates.

Patch Notes

Leagues

  • Fixed an issue where the timing was set to 00'00" when the player was DNF.
  • In Amateur Leagues, players that didn't participate are not displayed anymore.
  • Point attribution system as been changed for daily and weekly challenges.
  • Allowed users to display the rankings for previous weeks.
  • Optimized tooltips.
  • Fixed the display of some groups being wrong.
  • For Weekly Challenges, Car Setup and Tyre Choice are now taken into account for the whole rally instead of the first special only.
  • Added tooltips in Car Setup.

Clubs

  • Added saving the car deformation depending on collisions.
  • Fixed saving the car deformation after a DNF.
  • The car deformation save is now online.
  • Fixed an issue occuring when using a custom livery in a realistic rally. The fix implies that it is no longer possible to use custom liveries in this mode.
  • For rallies, Car Setup and Tyre Choice are now taken into account for the whole rally instead of the first special only.
  • Added tooltips in Car Setup.

Cars & Physics

  • Fixed a throttle issue where it was only effective when pressed at near maximum.
  • Fixed an issue where it was possible to accelerate even with the clutch engaged when using a peripheral.
  • Fixed an issue where the car was going backwards after pressing the throttle briefly.
  • Fixed several issues linked to the Car Setup and restrictions depending on the type of car.
  • Fixed some car setup modifications being incompatible with semi-auto, virtually changing to manual.
  • Fixed an animation problem when using a steering wheel peripheral.
  • Optimized using rain tyres on wet roads, they should now give more of an advantage compared to dry tyres.
  • Fixed the display of a Licensing Rallye sticker on custom liveries of the Yaris WRC.

Environments

  • Fixed the presence of an invisible obstacle in Turkey SSS Marmaris.
  • Fixed several collision & respawn problems on multiple stages.

UI

  • Fixed an issue when navigating in the camera choice interface.
  • Optimised the display of DLC liveries and stickers, by adding DLC icon on content tiles in: Livery Catalog, vitrine-showroom, stickers editing list, stickers catalog.

Audio

  • Fixed an issue when choosing the female co-pilot voice in Career and other modes, now the global setting in the Game Settings menu will be used instead.
  • Fixed a sound issue on Audi Quattro and Skode Fabia.
  • Other minor interface and environment sound fixes.

Other

  • Fixed an FFB issue when disconnecting and reconnecting the Fanatec GT DD Pro.
  • Added information linked to RT and LT buttons for Logitech Pro wheel.
  • Fixed some Nvidia DLSS option interdependencies.
  • Fixed crash when changing Thrustmaster API setting.

