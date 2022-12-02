Patch Notes - Version 1.3.24.2

Hello drivers,

We are pleased to announce a new update (v 1.3.24.2) for the Steam version of WRC Generations is now available to download on your Steam client.

Below today’s list of fixes, you will also find a non-exhaustive list of the fixes we are currently working on resolving through the next updates.

Patch Notes

Leagues

Fixed an issue where the timing was set to 00'00" when the player was DNF.

In Amateur Leagues, players that didn't participate are not displayed anymore.

Point attribution system as been changed for daily and weekly challenges.

Allowed users to display the rankings for previous weeks.

Optimized tooltips.

Fixed the display of some groups being wrong.

For Weekly Challenges, Car Setup and Tyre Choice are now taken into account for the whole rally instead of the first special only.

Added tooltips in Car Setup.

Clubs

Added saving the car deformation depending on collisions.

Fixed saving the car deformation after a DNF.

The car deformation save is now online.

Fixed an issue occuring when using a custom livery in a realistic rally. The fix implies that it is no longer possible to use custom liveries in this mode.

For rallies, Car Setup and Tyre Choice are now taken into account for the whole rally instead of the first special only.

Added tooltips in Car Setup.

Cars & Physics

Fixed a throttle issue where it was only effective when pressed at near maximum.

Fixed an issue where it was possible to accelerate even with the clutch engaged when using a peripheral.

Fixed an issue where the car was going backwards after pressing the throttle briefly.

Fixed several issues linked to the Car Setup and restrictions depending on the type of car.

Fixed some car setup modifications being incompatible with semi-auto, virtually changing to manual.

Fixed an animation problem when using a steering wheel peripheral.

Optimized using rain tyres on wet roads, they should now give more of an advantage compared to dry tyres.

Fixed the display of a Licensing Rallye sticker on custom liveries of the Yaris WRC.

Environments

Fixed the presence of an invisible obstacle in Turkey SSS Marmaris.

Fixed several collision & respawn problems on multiple stages.

UI

Fixed an issue when navigating in the camera choice interface.

Optimised the display of DLC liveries and stickers, by adding DLC icon on content tiles in: Livery Catalog, vitrine-showroom, stickers editing list, stickers catalog.

Audio

Fixed an issue when choosing the female co-pilot voice in Career and other modes, now the global setting in the Game Settings menu will be used instead.

Fixed a sound issue on Audi Quattro and Skode Fabia.

Other minor interface and environment sound fixes.

Other