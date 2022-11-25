Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector - Holiday Madness Tournament

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Holiday Madness Tournament

Do not miss the chance to sign-up to the new Holiday Madness Tournament which will feature 3 multiplayer maps:

Feeding Grounds

Imperial Ruins

Sanctum Sacresant

You can sign-up here

The tournament follows Swiss Tournament rules: you can find the full list of rules here

The first round will commence on Thursday, 15th December 2022. No further entries can be accepted after the tournament has begun.

The tournament will last 3 rounds,10 days each. Games are paired, so each matchup will be played both ways. All you need to do is sign up, then the system will pair you with opponents and create your PBEM games. You will be notified by mail of when the tournament is starting and when it will be time to play your turns.

Round Info:

Round 1 - Starts 15th Dec 2022 - Mode: Exterminatus - Map: Feeding Grounds - Army Size 2000

Round 2 - Mode: Conqueror - Map: Imperial Ruins - Army Size 2000 - Turn Limit: 6

Round 3 - Mode: Strategic Command - Map: Sanctum Sacresant (New Battle Sisters Themed Map) - Army Size 2000