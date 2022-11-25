 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Candice DeBébé's Tantalising Tricks update for 25 November 2022

Upd8 notez 4 25th Novemba

Share · View all patches · Build 10015576 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

My vavatron time babbies

I hav fixed a bug wiv progression wen talking 2 da Orb in Vavacia. Hope u were nt 2 stuck by it

Luv Candice xxxxxxxxxxxx

Changed files in this update

Depot 2166541
  • Loading history…
Depot 2166542
  • Loading history…
Depot 2166543
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link