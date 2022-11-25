Upd8 notez 4 25th Novemba

My vavatron time babbies
I hav fixed a bug wiv progression wen talking 2 da Orb in Vavacia. Hope u were nt 2 stuck by it
Luv Candice xxxxxxxxxxxx
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
My vavatron time babbies
I hav fixed a bug wiv progression wen talking 2 da Orb in Vavacia. Hope u were nt 2 stuck by it
Luv Candice xxxxxxxxxxxx
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update