0.14.2.6

Changelog

Added localizable strings and tooltips for emotion names, descriptions and adjectives.

Added localizable strings for a large number of AI routine names, as utilized by the thought logger

Added localizable strings for energy delta’s, shown on the “Energy” details tab

Added missing localizable strings on the Customize Creatures menu page

Added missing localizable strings for creature behavior states.

Added missing localizable strings for temperature reporting

If you’ve been translating the game (shout out to s.t.andgo and magmacube!), you’ll find all these new strings appended to the bottom of “Species ALRE\Language\en-AU.txt”. Copy them into your own language txt file to begin translating. And also, thank you!

0.14.2.5

