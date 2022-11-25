 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Species: Artificial Life, Real Evolution update for 25 November 2022

0.14.2.6

Share · View all patches · Build 10015565 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

0.14.2.6

Changelog

  • Added localizable strings and tooltips for emotion names, descriptions and adjectives.
  • Added localizable strings for a large number of AI routine names, as utilized by the thought logger
  • Added localizable strings for energy delta’s, shown on the “Energy” details tab
  • Added missing localizable strings on the Customize Creatures menu page
  • Added missing localizable strings for creature behavior states.
  • Added missing localizable strings for temperature reporting

If you’ve been translating the game (shout out to s.t.andgo and magmacube!), you’ll find all these new strings appended to the bottom of “Species ALRE\Language\en-AU.txt”. Copy them into your own language txt file to begin translating. And also, thank you!

0.14.2.5

Changelog

  • Fixed an egg-related crash that happened when loading a game.

Changed depots in experimental branch

View more data in app history for build 10015565
Species: Artificial Life, Real Evolution Windows Depot Depot 774542
Species: Artificial Life, Real Evolution Linux Depot Depot 774543
Species: Artificial Life, Real Evolution Mac Depot Depot 774544
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link