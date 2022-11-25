MALICE 1.04 PATCH NOTES - 2022-11-25

More events for players to experience
Hello everyone! This is Nimbus Games coming to you. This is a small patch for this new update to smoothen out the player experience based on your feedback.
NEW
- A new sequence for ending to provide more clarity on the choice
- Added key turning animation for all keys
- Bug fix for the Calamity Puzzle
CHANGES
- Added a new event for village
FIXES
- Fixed audio for the mirror room
- Fixed some sequences playing incorrectly
- Some event issues for ACT 2
- Fixed Kotaro looping audio
Thank you for your patience so much,
Nimbus Games
Changed files in this update