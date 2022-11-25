 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Malice update for 25 November 2022

MALICE 1.04 PATCH NOTES - 2022-11-25

Share · View all patches · Build 10015519 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

More events for players to experience

Hello everyone! This is Nimbus Games coming to you. This is a small patch for this new update to smoothen out the player experience based on your feedback.

NEW

  • A new sequence for ending to provide more clarity on the choice
  • Added key turning animation for all keys
  • Bug fix for the Calamity Puzzle

CHANGES

  • Added a new event for village

FIXES

  • Fixed audio for the mirror room
  • Fixed some sequences playing incorrectly
  • Some event issues for ACT 2
  • Fixed Kotaro looping audio

Thank you for your patience so much,
Nimbus Games

Changed files in this update

Depot 1799221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link