MALICE 1.04 PATCH NOTES - 2022-11-25

More events for players to experience

Hello everyone! This is Nimbus Games coming to you. This is a small patch for this new update to smoothen out the player experience based on your feedback.

NEW

A new sequence for ending to provide more clarity on the choice

Added key turning animation for all keys

Bug fix for the Calamity Puzzle

CHANGES

Added a new event for village

FIXES

Fixed audio for the mirror room

Fixed some sequences playing incorrectly

Some event issues for ACT 2

Fixed Kotaro looping audio

Thank you for your patience so much,

Nimbus Games