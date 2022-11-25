Hotfix 0.38.2 (Garden and Park, Escaped Convicts)

Share · View all patches · Build 10015484 · Last edited 25 November 2022 – 12:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, Viceroys!

We just released a small hotfix in which we addressed the issues that popped up after yesterday's update:

Fixed a bug with villagers refusing to build the Garden and Park decorations.

Fixed a bug with paths sometimes being automatically built after selecting them from the construction menu.

Fixed an issue with the Escaped Convicts event not always having new villagers as a reward.

Fixed an issue with missing villager models in camps found in glades (Encampments, Convicts).

Fixed an issue with housing need order objectives showing storage indicators in their tooltips.

Thank you for your prompt and detailed reports. We wish you a great time with Against the Storm!

May the storm be gentle on you,

Eremite Games