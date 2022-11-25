 Skip to content

Against the Storm update for 25 November 2022

Hotfix 0.38.2 (Garden and Park, Escaped Convicts)

Build 10015484

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings, Viceroys!

We just released a small hotfix in which we addressed the issues that popped up after yesterday's update:

  • Fixed a bug with villagers refusing to build the Garden and Park decorations.
  • Fixed a bug with paths sometimes being automatically built after selecting them from the construction menu.
  • Fixed an issue with the Escaped Convicts event not always having new villagers as a reward.
  • Fixed an issue with missing villager models in camps found in glades (Encampments, Convicts).
  • Fixed an issue with housing need order objectives showing storage indicators in their tooltips.

Thank you for your prompt and detailed reports. We wish you a great time with Against the Storm!

May the storm be gentle on you,
Eremite Games

