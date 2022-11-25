Hotfix 0.38.2 (Garden and Park, Escaped Convicts)

Greetings, Viceroys!
We just released a small hotfix in which we addressed the issues that popped up after yesterday's update:
- Fixed a bug with villagers refusing to build the Garden and Park decorations.
- Fixed a bug with paths sometimes being automatically built after selecting them from the construction menu.
- Fixed an issue with the Escaped Convicts event not always having new villagers as a reward.
- Fixed an issue with missing villager models in camps found in glades (Encampments, Convicts).
- Fixed an issue with housing need order objectives showing storage indicators in their tooltips.
Thank you for your prompt and detailed reports. We wish you a great time with Against the Storm!
May the storm be gentle on you,
Eremite Games
