Update to version 0.18.11.127 - 25.11.2022

Hello Goal! Fans

Today we have updated the live Branch to a new version, which again fixes some bugs!

General

Initial offers of clubs in the Real Manager Career revised (now weaker clubs are offered).

Error message to rare error enhanced (extended the logfile).

Adjustment of market values with new market value formula (first iteration).

Adjustment of player salaries with new salary formula (first iteration).

New

Removed option to load outdated scores.

Bugfix

Fixed a bug where in an old save state the game would hang at the end of the season.

Fixed a bug that prevented an old save from being loaded.

Fixed a bug where a new season could not be started due to youth players.

Fixed a bug where sponsors were lost when overwriting savegames.

Fixed a bug where cancelled sponsorships could be renegotiated multiple times.

Fixed a bug where youth players were not assigned a club.

Fixed a bug where negotiation appointments with players disappeared after loading.

Fixed a bug where you could re-set a negotiation appointment with a player after loading, resulting in a blocker.

Squad cap (35 players) is now correctly respected for professional, U23 and youth negotiations.

Fixed a bug where the game would block if the player did not participate in a National Cup.

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused very poor performance during transfer periods in the weekly schedule.

Youth players were sometimes not loading correctly when loading a score.

After dismissing a player, it was no longer possible to save.

Fixed a minor localisation bug.

Fixed a bug where the creation date of negotiations was not loaded.

Notice:

Old game saves are unfortunately no longer playable, so a new game must be started! We don't like to take this step, but it was unfortunately unavoidable at this time, as very big changes (under the surface) were made. We apologise for this.

The live branche will be updated to Build 232 Version 0.18.11.127

Note: In the branch "last_version" (updated to Build 218 Version 0.18.9.125), the savegames will become invalid with the next update of the same branch.