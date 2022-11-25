The Update YOU Voted For!

Welcome the content you voted for！

Aura Mutations:

✔️Beast Eye (Brain Power)

Max Spell Limit +1. Damage +30%.

✔️Heat Wave (Trail Blazer)

+20% Damaging Area damage frequency, +5% bonus for each level of this aura.

✔️Time Splicer (Clairvoyance)

Reduce your current level by 4. Damage is increased by 1% per character level. (Applies retroactively)

✔️Silent Assassin (Acrobatics)

When you dodge a non-elite demon, instantly kill them.

When you dodge an elite demon, they lose 7% of their current HP.

✔️Natural Padding (Juggernaut)

Damage taken is randomized to between 40% and 90% of its original value.

✔️Behemoth (Thickening)

Max HP Multiplier +50%, Character Size + 50%.

✔️From Shadow (Nightshade)

Gain Stealth for 13s when you kill an Elite. Stealth also grants +13% Criitcal Chance. +13% Stealth effect for each level of this aura.

✔️Rat Race (Tailwind)

Character Size -25%, Base Move Speed Multiplier +20%.

✔️Metabolism (Mending)

Regeneration Multiplier +35%. For each level of this aura: Regeneration Speed +13%.

✔️Miracle (Shrine Maiden)

Buff Effect +25%. For each level of this aura: Shrine Kill Requirement -5%.

✔️Laundering (Synthesis)

For each illegal spell you have: Overlevel +1. When you learn an illegal spell: Overlevel +1.

(Overlevel allows you to pick 2 rewards at a level-up screen)

✔️Flawless Strike (Deadly Aim)

Spells gain added base damage equal to 10% of your Critical Chance.

✔️Life in Death (Samsara)

Revives restore you to full HP. Revives +4.

✔️Impale (Skewer)

Projectile Pierce amount +50%. Projectile Speed & Range +20%.

✔️Endless Night (Dark Moon)

Freeze Duration +50%.

✔️Pinpoint (Intensity)

Elite demons take 1.5x Damage. Non-elite demons take 0.9x Damage.

✔️Enbiggen (Fortification)

Damage Reduction stat also applies to Projectile Size and Character Size. Damage Reduction +10%.

✔️The Reach Around (Fracture)

Chained projectile range +100%. Chain +1.

✔️Bob and Weave (Revengeance)

Base Move Speed Multiplier increases based on missing HP, up to +50%.

✔️Arm Blaster (Shotgun)

Projectile Amount also applies to Armor.

✔️Maximum Impact (Lethality)

One-third of Critical Multiplier also applies to Knockback.

✔️Satiate (Demon Feast)

When you kill an Elite demon, regenerate 77% HP over 1.3 seconds.

✔️Splitting Wind (Slipstream)

Half of the Projectile Speed stat also applies to the Critical Multiplier. Projectile Amount +1.

✔️Blast Zone (Cremation)

Explosion Size Multiplier +13% for each level of this aura.

✔️Long Arm (Brutality)

Damage is also applied to Pickup Range. Projectile Size +20%.

✔️Hemorrhage (Bloodletting)

The effect of Regeneration applied to Base Damage is increased by 35%.

✔️Rapid Recovery (Reverberation)

Cast Speed also applies to Regeneration Speed. Cast Speed +30%.

✔️Goodbye to Everything (Deathbound)

Defiance amount +4. When you Defy Death, instantly kill all demons.

New Spells

● Freeze Mine

Lay a mine at your feet that Freezes demons in a block of ice when triggered. The ice shatters after a duration, shooting ice shards at nearby demons. Find the spell in-game to discover its evolution!

● Soul Eater Sentinel (Illegal)

Summon a damaging Sentinel that follows you, firing aimed bullets. Periodically creates a stationary copy of itself that auto-aims. Copies gain +1% Cast Speed and Size when this skill kills a demon.

New Illegal Upgrades

● Double Down

Whenever you lose invincibility you are Reinforced for 1.3s.

● Drunken Confidence

The chance to dodge is doubled. You take 40% damage from dodged hits.

Changes to improve the Quality

● Critical chance can now scale to 300%, up from 200%.

● The upgrade interface now has multiple tabs to separate different types of upgrades.

● A tooltip system has been added to the game to help provide more information.

● You can now change aiming modes with hotkeys. I will add rebindable control settings in an update.

● New reward options will take the place of banished rewards immediately, instead of needing to banish all 4 options.

● Illegal Spells now show you what spell they will replace before choosing them.

● Reduced the HP of elite demons during overtime.

● Cremation's evolution "Eruption" now grants +13% Explosion damage multiplier per level instead of a flat +50%, allowing it to be scaled further.

● Juggernaut's evolution "Heavy Lifting" now grants 5% of Max HP Added as Base Damage, up from 3%.

● Demon Feast's evolution "New Devils" now reduces enemy armor by 5% of your Max HP, up from 3% of your current HP.

● A variety of weaker spells have been buffed.

● The amount of base damage added to spells by the illegal upgrade "Black Hole" has been increased by 50%. Detailed spell information including base knockback amounts will be available in a future update.

● Healing Shrine now also grants +7% Regeneration Speed.

● Various improvements have been made to the interface.

New Elite Mods

● Rapid Damage: Deals damage to the player 35% more frequently.

● Regen Breaker: Applies -7% Regeneration Multiplier on hit for 4s.

New Shrines

● Lifesteal Shrine: Regenerate a small amount of HP when you kill a demon.

Fixes

● Fixed an issue where the "Damage per Pierced Enemy" damage bonus was not updating frequently enough.

● Fixed an issue where fractional enemy damage was being rounded incorrectly. This fix stops Eden's passive "Mercy" from reducing damage to less than 1, but you can still achieve huge tankiness by dropping your HP as close to 1 as you can.

● Fixed an issue where the illegal upgrade "Black Hole" was not adding base damage to damaging areas like rotating shields.

● Fixed an issue where Aura Evolution information would stay open even when not hovering.

● Fixed a memory leak related to the character selection screen.

● Fixed an issue where Revengeance's evolution "Bloodstream" was not multiplying the damage bonus from Thickening's aura "Adapatation".