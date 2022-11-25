S.P.A.T. 0.52

Share · View all patches · Build 10015021 · Last edited 25 November 2022 – 09:39:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello, Operators! New updates for you!

At the moment, a new weapon system is being introduced into the game - with sights, collimators, magnifiers, attachments and much more.

In general, I want to change the game quite a lot, the systems will be introduced gradually and tested on the new "swamp" map. The map will be smaller, with more dynamic gameplay.

I hope for your feedback and that together we can make the game better.

I will be glad to hear all your feedback and wishes in our discord.

CHANGELOG

Specials

I noticed that players (including myself) often remember what specials were taken and forget to use them in battle. Therefore, I decided to leave only one special, but with more benefits. For now, only portable light will be available in the game. The rest will be added later.

Player

Removed classes.

Since the classes have been removed, there is no need to search for items with a separate device, they are simply highlighted as in earlier versions of the game.

Night vision does not consume player energy.

Sanity and scaring the player

After discussions and voting in the discord, it was decided to remove the Sanity from the game, as not very clear and unfinished mechanics.

Monsters

The dog runs in a straight line and a little slower.

Werewolf menion runs a little slower.

UI

New character creation menu.

Shooting range

The game does not start immediately when all the players are ready, you can just run around the hangar and shoot, and try out weapons. When all players gather at the exit (marked with a widget), the game will start.

BUG FIXES